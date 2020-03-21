Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Receives $4.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

LPI stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.