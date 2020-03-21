Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Up 8.4% After Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $49.36 and last traded at $48.81, 2,433,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 1,324,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,925,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,901,000 after purchasing an additional 538,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,546,000 after purchasing an additional 201,139 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,289,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

