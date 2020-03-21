Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KLIC. Cowen upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.