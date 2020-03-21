Krios (KRI) Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Krios has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $8,611.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,863,542 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

