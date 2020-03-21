Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 697.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,144,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $15.85 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.77%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.