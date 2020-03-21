Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Stake Raised by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 153.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.57% of Knowles worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KN has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. Knowles Corp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

