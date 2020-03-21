Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Trims Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Stericycle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Stericycle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Stericycle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

