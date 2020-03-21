Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,070,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 579,086 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 166,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47,555.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 475,557 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 373,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $549.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

