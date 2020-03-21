Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

