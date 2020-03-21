Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,130 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Crown by 2,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

Shares of CCK opened at $46.96 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

