Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,054 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $586,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $295.34 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.28.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

