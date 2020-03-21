Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE EQH opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. Equitable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

In other Equitable news, Director Daniel G. Kaye purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,474 shares in the company, valued at $338,000.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson purchased 12,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $194,326.30. Insiders have purchased 56,975 shares of company stock worth $842,581 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.