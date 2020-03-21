Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $4,338,520.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,527,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,220,765,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 682,645 shares of company stock worth $95,516,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

