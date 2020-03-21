Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Evergy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Evergy by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.