Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Okta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Okta by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Okta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 142,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $79.10 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $579,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,826 shares in the company, valued at $579,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $1,232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,868.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,849 shares of company stock valued at $18,047,115 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

