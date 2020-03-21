Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 4,193 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,437 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in American Express by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 181,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in American Express by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 296,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after buying an additional 98,730 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in American Express by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average is $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.