KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KION GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.49. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

