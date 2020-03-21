Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.35. Kingsway Financial Services has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

