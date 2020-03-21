Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 480,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

