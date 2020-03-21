Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $60.76 and last traded at $59.05, 17,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 381,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

Specifically, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

