Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given a C$1.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 price objective on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.60.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

TSE:KEL opened at C$0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.56. The company has a market cap of $182.15 million and a P/E ratio of 14.33. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$6.14.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.