KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $15.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. KB Home traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 733223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBH. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on KB Home to $40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. KB Home’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.
About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
