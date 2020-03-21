KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $15.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. KB Home traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 733223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBH. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on KB Home to $40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. KB Home’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.