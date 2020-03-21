Karl Witt Acquires 3,050 Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Stock

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) SVP Karl Witt acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $11,498.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 96,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,012.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MRC opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $327.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 2.01. MRC Global Inc has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $18.91.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.