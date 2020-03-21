Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE) Insider David Cotterell Purchases 52,000 Shares

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE) insider David Cotterell bought 52,000 shares of Kape Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £57,720 ($75,927.39).

Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.06. Kape Technologies PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 202.85 ($2.67). The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies plc, a cybersecurity company, provides online security, privacy, and autonomy solutions worldwide. It develops and distributes various software products in the online security space, utilizing its proprietary digital distribution technology. It operates through three segments: App Distribution, Media, and Web Apps and License.

