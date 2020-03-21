Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE) Insider David Cotterell Purchases 52,000 Shares

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE) insider David Cotterell bought 52,000 shares of Kape Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £57,720 ($75,927.39).
Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.06. Kape Technologies PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 202.85 ($2.67). The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
