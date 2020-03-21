JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $9.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.69.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. Criteo has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $408.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Criteo by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,882 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,319,000 after acquiring an additional 141,201 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Criteo by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 979,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 161,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Criteo by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 288,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 96,658 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

