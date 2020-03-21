JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) a €832.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €832.00 ($967.44) price target on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €690.00 ($802.33) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €801.00 ($931.40).

