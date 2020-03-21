JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €5.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.96 ($10.42).

ETR SDF opened at €5.52 ($6.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.79. K&S has a one year low of €5.24 ($6.09) and a one year high of €18.61 ($21.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.73.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

