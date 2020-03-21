JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.20 ($49.07).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €22.36 ($26.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.84. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €27.62 ($32.12) and a one year high of €50.85 ($59.13).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

