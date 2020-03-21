Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Stake Reduced by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,262,000 after acquiring an additional 132,176 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 47,052 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

