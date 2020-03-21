Johnson Yiu Nam Lau Buys 2,000 Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,107,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,964,003.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Johnson Yiu Nam Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 1,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $6,570.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 2,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $6.57 on Friday. Athenex Inc has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Athenex in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Athenex by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

