Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.11.

Shares of JCI opened at $24.91 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.