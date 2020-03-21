John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded John Bean Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.95.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 17,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 286,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.