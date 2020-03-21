Joe Goyne Acquires 500 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Joe Goyne purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $15,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joe Goyne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Joe Goyne purchased 500 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.12 per share, with a total value of $19,060.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Joe Goyne purchased 600 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.67 per share, with a total value of $29,202.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Joe Goyne purchased 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00.

Shares of BANF opened at $29.96 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $979.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.91.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

BANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in BancFirst by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

