Joe Bayer Buys 19,000 Shares of Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP) Stock

Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP) insider Joe Bayer acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,650 ($8,747.70).

Joe Bayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Joe Bayer acquired 12,000 shares of Innovaderma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £5,640 ($7,419.10).

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Joe Bayer purchased 16,400 shares of Innovaderma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,512 ($12,512.50).

LON:IDP opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Friday. Innovaderma PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.88 ($1.54). The firm has a market cap of $5.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.45.

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Innovaderma Company Profile

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

