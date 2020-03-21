JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,307 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 40.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.99. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. UBS Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

In related news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,413 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

