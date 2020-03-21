Jennifer Newstead Sells 97 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total transaction of $14,627.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $16,951.72.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $19,041.10.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $19,610.49.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00.

Shares of FB opened at $149.73 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.19. The stock has a market cap of $436.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 736,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $151,125,000 after acquiring an additional 87,024 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

