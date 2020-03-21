Jeffrey W. Priest Buys 800 Shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) Stock

General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $19,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,675.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GAM opened at $24.75 on Friday. General American Investors Company Inc has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.