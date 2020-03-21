Jefferies Group LLC Trims Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,882 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $54.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.89. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

