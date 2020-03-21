Jefferies Group LLC Trims Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 289,590 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,793,000. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 20,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF opened at $22.25 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $55.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.