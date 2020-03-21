Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 952,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after acquiring an additional 419,320 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $6,908,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $6,612,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 238,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 145,375 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

NYSE HCC opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $664.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

