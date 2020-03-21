Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 779.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,695. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.72 million, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 59.07, a quick ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $139.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.32%.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

