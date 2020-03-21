Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Shares in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.05% of El Pollo LoCo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 519,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 96,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the third quarter valued at $667,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

LOCO opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $276.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.94. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.04 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

LOCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

