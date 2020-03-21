Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,006 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Primoris Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Primoris Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Primoris Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Primoris Services by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In other Primoris Services news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,254.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRIM opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Primoris Services Corp has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

