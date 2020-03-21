Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 18.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $275,574.08. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,548.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NHI stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. National Health Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.1025 dividend. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

NHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

