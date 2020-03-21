Jefferies Group LLC Invests $315,000 in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 8,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE NJR opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

