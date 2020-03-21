Jefferies Group LLC Invests $296,000 in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 143,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.65. Triumph Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

