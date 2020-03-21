Jefferies Group LLC Has $288,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,685 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

