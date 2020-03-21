Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 342,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 203,072 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $3,068,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $1,766,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $345,703.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,293 shares of company stock worth $1,539,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $586.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.59. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.