Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on J & J Snack Foods Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JJSF. Consumer Edge downgraded J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

JJSF stock opened at $123.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.30. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $108.16 and a fifty-two week high of $196.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.69 and a 200-day moving average of $180.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

