Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lamb Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

NYSE:LW opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,925,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,901,000 after buying an additional 538,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,546,000 after buying an additional 201,139 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,115,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,645,000 after buying an additional 116,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,289,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,988,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

